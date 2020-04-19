Bobby Lashley Thanks Kurt Angle Following Angle’s WWE Release

As reported on Wednesday, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was one of the wrestlers, producers and staff members who were released from WWE. Bobby Lashley took to his Instagram account on Saturday, thanking Angle.

Lashley said, “This picture was from the Olympic Training Center. I was training there and @therealkurtangle came in that day to do some filming for the @wwe. I had followed Kurt’s career since his college days to so I was already a huge fan. After practice Kurt pulled me aside and told me he wanted to bring me into the world of professional wrestling. Flushed Face emoji After a series of events I found myself at @ovwwrestling contracted by @WWE! It’s crazy how we are all just one decision away from a completely different life. Thank you @therealkurtangle Left-Facing Fist emoji”