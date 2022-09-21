Booker T Comments on Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul Being Booked in Saudi Arabia

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the main event that is scheduled to take place at this year’s WWE Crown Jewel event.

At Crown Jewel, which is being held in Saudi Arabia, Roman Reigns will be competing against Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. The fact that the match will take place in Saudi Arabia makes Booker T happy.

Booker said, “I like that it’s being done at Crown Jewel. Crown Jewel is not your typical WWE show. It’s not your typical WWE fans or anything like that. Crown Jewel is a spectacle. It’s about giving those fans over there a night, an extravaganza. Those guys over there, their expense is WrestleMania jacked up, in a lot of different ways, especially from the firework perspective. Those guys go all out. They love some pyro over there.”

“I don’t think this show is about the wrestling matches that we per se here in the States would be clamoring for or anything like that. But those guys over there, they’re gonna love it.”

