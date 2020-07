During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Booker T commented on possibly doing one more match in WWE:

“I know how hard it is to walk away from the business and you know how hard it is, to walk away from it and say, ‘’Man, that’s the last time I’m gonna do this.’ You know, I’ve been out of a WWE ring for quite some time now but rest assured, if they called me and said, ‘Hey Book, one match!’ You know what I mean? I’d be like, ‘Baby, can you help me find my boots?’”