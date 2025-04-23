Booker T Praises John Cena’s GOAT Status After Historic WrestleMania Victory

On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared heartfelt praise for John Cena following his record-breaking victory at WrestleMania 41, where Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to become the Undisputed WWE Champion and capture his unprecedented 17th world title.

Booker didn’t hold back in recognizing the magnitude of Cena’s accomplishment, stating:

“Congratulations to John Cena. Couldn’t be a better dude to have that spot, to have that position as the GOAT — 17-time World Heavyweight Champion.”

He also took time to reflect on the legacy of the previous record-holder, Ric Flair, who had long been synonymous with championship greatness.

“We’ve talked about Ric Flair having that spot for so, so many years, and fitting for Ric Flair to have that spot because I think we’re always going to look at Ric Flair as the somewhat Godfather of this business…”

Despite Flair’s iconic legacy, Booker acknowledged that the nature of professional wrestling is ever-evolving, and records are meant to be broken.

“…but to be able to break that record, which I’m sure somebody’s going to come along and break John Cena’s record one day. It’s pretty cool.”

Cena’s landmark win has sparked passionate reactions across the wrestling world, with some celebrating his legacy and others debating the implications of Cody Rhodes’ loss. Regardless, Booker T firmly positioned Cena as deserving of the “GOAT” label — and offered a respectful nod to the greatness of both champions.

