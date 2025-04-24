WWE Reportedly Considering John Cena & Travis Scott Alliance

Travis Scott’s presence during WWE’s Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41 continues to generate buzz within the wrestling world — and now, it may just be the beginning.

At Elimination Chamber 2025, Scott made headlines by aligning with The Rock and John Cena, joining in the brutal post-match beatdown of Cody Rhodes. The moment marked the rapper’s most direct involvement with WWE programming and hinted at future appearances.

Scott followed up that shocking debut by appearing again at WrestleMania 41, celebrating in the ring with Cena following his main event victory over Rhodes to capture his record-breaking 17th World Championship. While the moment was headline-worthy, Scott drew criticism from fans for taking an unusually long time to make his way to the ring.

During the post-WrestleMania 41 press conference, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H addressed Scott’s role and teased more collaboration between the Grammy-winning artist and the company:

“There’s always a lot of talk about crossover stars, and I think we’ve only scratched the surface with Travis,” Triple H said. “You saw what he brought to the table at Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania — now imagine if we went even further with that.”

According to Cory Hays of PWN, WWE officials have internally discussed pairing John Cena and Travis Scott as a tag team later this year. While no further details have emerged, this could indicate plans to extend Cena’s current heel run in a high-profile, crossover direction.

I’ve been informed that there is a pitch for John Cena and Travis Scott to work a tag team match together at some point this year. Nothing concrete as of right now — Cory (@Cory_Hays407) April 24, 2025

Whether this would take place on a premium live event or on television remains to be seen. WWE has not officially confirmed any such match or partnership.

Still, with Scott’s mainstream appeal and Cena’s legendary status, a tag team pairing would almost certainly draw major attention from fans and media alike.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for all the latest on John Cena’s historic title run, potential future appearances by Travis Scott, and more WWE crossover developments.