Karrion Kross Sends Message To WWE Following Fan Chants

Former WWE star Karrion Kross has broken his silence after the loud “We Want Kross” chants that hijacked the August 15th episode of WWE SmackDown in Boston.

The chants erupted during the opening segment, sparking major conversation online about Kross’ recent WWE exit.

In a new video shared on his official Instagram, Kross thanked fans for their support and warned that ignoring reactions like this would be a mistake for WWE. “[You] can’t ignore the crowd in this business. I mean, you can try it. It’s not going to be good in the end,” Kross said. “You don’t want to make your audience feel like they’re not a part of this…”

He continued, “You can’t tell them that they’re a part of this and that they’re the universe and they’re so heavily involved in every aspect of it. And then, like on a whim, tell them, you know, certain subsections of them don’t matter. We can’t do that. That pisses people off. It turns people away.”

Kross also reflected on the significance of fan support, sharing a story about a conversation he once had with R-Truth: “I remember a conversation Truth had with me on a flight back from Saudi, and he pulled me aside… he said to me that I don’t think he would mind me sharing and I will never forget it. He said to me, ‘You know, you haven’t won any titles on main roster, but the one title that you have right now that you will have for the rest of your life as a moment in time is the title that the people gave you when they chose you.’ And that’s fucking real.”

While some fans have speculated that Kross’ WWE departure could be part of a storyline, Kross has insisted in interviews that his free agency is legitimate.

He and his wife Scarlett have announced a new run of convention appearances as part of their “Killer Smokeshow: Carnage Tour.” Their first stop will be on August 22nd at the Mad Monster Expo in North Carolina.

The full video from Karrion Kross can be viewed below.