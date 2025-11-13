CM Punk & Roman Reigns To Voice Characters In “Zootopia 2”

Paradigm agent Nick LoPiccolo recently shared on his Twitter (X) account that reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Best In The World,” CM Punk, and “The OTC,” Roman Reigns, will voice characters in the upcoming animated movie “Zootopia 2.”

The movie is set to be released in the United States on November 26, 2025.

Roman Reigns has experience with voiceovers, having previously worked on “Rumble” and “The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania.”

He has been absent from WWE TV since Crown Jewel in Perth, where he lost to “Big” Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight.

On the other hand, CM Punk, who has appeared in projects like “Girl on the Third Floor,” “Heels,” and “Rabid,” recently captured the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Jey Uso for the then-vacant title at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

He is also scheduled to compete in the Men’s WarGames Match alongside Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and two yet-to-be-announced participants against Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, and two other competitors.

Reigns and Punk previously teamed up in a WarGames Match at last year’s Survivor Series Premium Live Event. Although it seems likely that Reigns will join Punk again this year to take on The Vision, he has not yet made an appearance on TV to confirm his participation.

Fans will be eager to see if he shows up on Monday Night RAW in the coming weeks.