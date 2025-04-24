Charlotte Flair Reacts To Nia Jax Roast Comments With Cryptic Tweet

There’s been no shortage of buzz following WWE’s Roast of WrestleMania, held this past Sunday night after WrestleMania 41. While the event was not broadcast publicly, leaked audio surfaced mid-week—featuring Nia Jax delivering scathing comedic jabs at various WWE personalities, including Charlotte Flair.

Jax, known for her unfiltered style, poked fun at Flair’s marriage history, a topic that had previously stirred real-life tension when Tiffany Stratton referenced it during an unscripted promo in the lead-up to WrestleMania 41. That exchange, according to reports, caught Flair off guard and reportedly went off the rails backstage.

While Flair has remained mostly silent regarding Jax’s roast comments, she appeared to subtly respond via Twitter/X on Thursday with a short, cryptic post:

“IDK. I’m just going to wrestle.”

The tweet has quickly gone viral, with many interpreting it as a low-key dismissal of the drama surrounding the roast. It’s unclear if WWE will address the roast segments in any official capacity, as the event was meant to be off-the-record entertainment for talent and select fans.

As of now, Charlotte Flair’s next WWE storyline remains uncertain following her unsuccessful bid to reclaim the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 41. No official direction has been announced for her on upcoming episodes of Raw or SmackDown.

