Booker T Recalls When Undertaker Gave Him Permission To Change In The WWE Locker Room

Booker T made an appearance on Stories with JBL and Brisco to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about how he didn’t change in the WWE locker room until he was welcomed in by The Undertaker.

“I remember coming to work one day and Undertaker said, ‘Hey, man, why don’t you come and dress over here with us?’ That was the first time I dressed in the TV locker room. I earned that respect and it paid off.”

“I always tell people, ‘You gotta know how to make it in the locker room before you ever have a chance at making it in the ring. And I say that because I came from WCW, and every WCW guy, none of them knew how to make it in the locker room. They could work, they didn’t know how to make it in the locker room.”