Booker T Says Fans Don’t Realize How Great Michael Cole Is As An Announcer

Booker T discussed a wide range of topics on a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast.

During it, he put over longtime WWE announcer Michael Cole for the work he has done for the company.

“The thing is, people don’t understand. That’s what it is. People rip Michael Cole, but they really don’t understand the details of that business, what that job really entails, how hard it really, truly is, and how good Michael Cole really, truly is. You just can’t think you can talk and do that job. It doesn’t work that way. You have to be working three different jobs at one time.

You have to have so much in your head. I’ll tell you, I don’t know anyone that does it better. People can say, ‘He’s kissing up to the company. Whatever.’ I don’t kiss up. It’s just not something that I do. Michael Cole is damn good at what he does, and I challenge anybody to step into that spot and think they can do it better. I’m just saying this as seriously as I possibly can.”