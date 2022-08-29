Booker T Says He Hopes Edge Is Able To Walk Away From WWE On His Own Terms

Count Booker T as one of many who want to see Edge go out on his own terms this time around.

Following his recent tease on WWE television of a retirement looming within the next year, likely at a big event in his hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada in 2023, “The Rated-R Superstar” has had the wrestling world buzzing about his eventual swan-song.

On the latest installment of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, two-time WWE Hall Of Fame legend Booker T spoke about wanting to see the fellow WWE Hall Of Fame star get the opportunity to retire on his own terms this time, unlike Edge’s previous run in WWE, which saw him forced into retirement due to injury issues.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the new episode of Booker T’s “Hall Of Fame” podcast where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On Edge being like a ‘player/coach’ in WWE these days: “Edge, he is doing some of his best work right now, I must say, he’s like the player-coach right now. When I watch someone like Edge go out there and display his art and his talent, right now working with these young guys, The Judgment Day, it’s cool man, it’s awesome.”

On wanting to see “The Rated-R Superstar” get to walk away from the pro wrestling business on his own terms this time around: “Hopefully he will walk out on his own terms, because the first time around he didn’t get a chance to. Now he’s at that point to where he might not be ready to go, but I am sure his body is telling him, ‘Hey man, what are we doing here, how long we gonna push this?'”

Check out the complete episode of the “Hall Of Fame” podcast featuring Booker T talking more about Edge’s expected retirement in 2023, as well as other current pro wrestling-related topics below.



