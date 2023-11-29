Booker T Speaks Out About CM Punk Returning To WWE At Survivor Series

During his podcast, WWE announcer and Hall of Famer Booker T discussed CM Punk’s possible return to WWE at the 2023 Survivor Series PLE.

“You remember the quote CM Punk made when he was talking about younger guys maybe thinking about going to the other side? And he said that the grass is not greener on the other side. The grass is greener where you water it. But in certain places like in Arizona, you can water that damn grass all day long, and it ain’t going to turn green. Do you understand what I’m saying? Do you feel me, where I’m coming from? And maybe Punk figured that out after a minute. Being in, working with certain guys. Say, for instance, when I went to TNA, I wouldn’t necessarily say I thought the grass was greener on the other side. But I thought we could get some synthetic in there, and we could make this thing work. But for me, it never worked out. It never panned out. And in a couple of years, boom, I was out of there. And maybe Punk, as I say, felt that ‘Maybe this ship can’t be righted. And let me get the hell out of here and try to get back into WWE.’ So, I get it. I get it 100%.”

“Of course, people were talking about, ‘Do we think it’s going to happen?’ I didn’t put a whole lot of thought into it. If he showed up, he showed up. If he didn’t, he didn’t. But like you say, the contingency there outside the Allstate Arena at the kickoff show — man, it was CM Punk. They were all about it at one point, off the air. The fans were chanting ‘CM [Punk]’ so loud. I turned around out of my seat and I said, ‘Guys, guys, quiet down.’ And everybody got silent, and I told them, ‘Punk is not here tonight.’ And I just started laughing like crazy, but I didn’t know he was going to show up. But I tell you, this is huge.”

You can check out the complete podcast below: