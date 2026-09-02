Brawl Under The Bridge Returns Under Ryse Banner 9/19/26

Pittsburgh is a region known almost as much for its pro wrestling as the steel it once produced. Bruno was a mythical hero, Douglas was a rowdy rebel, and Angle was an Olympic champion. As much as the potpourri of ethnic backgrounds came together to form the unique blend that is western Pennsylvania, there’s an equally diverse independent circuit that brings a variety of action to the area.

In an apropos setting, Homestead, a historical location for a myriad of reasons acted as a “bridge” between the industrial and entertainment roots of the steel city. The Keystone State Wrestling Alliance, a throwback to the days of Bill Cardille and Pittsburgh Studio Wrestling, had a memorable 25-year run before the finale of the promotion last December.

For nine of those years, KSWA, anchored by local legends like T. Rantula and Dennis Gregory, as well as mainstays such as Lou Martin and Shawn Blanchard, presented “Brawl Under The Bridge,” a live event hosted under the Homestead Grays Bridge. A wrestling ring and hundreds of fans would pack underneath the structure that runs along the Monongahela, one of the city’s well-known three rivers.

“Brawl Under the Bridge was originally a cool stop on the Keystone State Wrestling Alliance’s ever-expanding road tour. Planting the KSWA ring under the Homestead Grays Bridge in Homestead was an experience, especially for those of us like me and Bobby O who have a great affinity for baseball history. At first we brought in a wrestling “name” like James J. Dillon, who got his in-ring start in Pittsburgh. He was honored with proclamations for that distinction. KSWA featured the Rock n’ Roll Express, and in his last single’s match, Brownsville native, Demolition Ax. Nicolai Volkoff came in from Baltimore and talked glowingly about his time living in Green Tree and working Studio Wrestling as Bepo Mongol. He sang God Bless America so well I swear you could still hear him if you put your ears to the rafters underneath the bridge. , said Tom Leturgey, KSWA’s longtime ring announcer, known affectionately as “Trapper” to the audience.

“The event is a wonderful community participation moment in a stunning urban setting. Mixed with the thumps of the ring are the cars rumbling overhead and an occasional train blaring past at high speed with maximum noise. The crowd packs the space, enjoying every type of food and drink available. Being part of this event is an annual highlight and a wonderful time for wrestlers, officials and fans alike,” added referee, Mark Charles.

Located in Allegheny county, the borough has its place in history as the spot of the infamous Homestead Steel strike of 1982, a brawl clash between the mill workers and the forces of corporate executives. The positive side of the Homestead narrative is that it’s the home of the internationally-known Carnegie Library, and a museum dedicated to its steel heritage. The borough also has a special place in sports history as well. The Homestead Grays, one of the premiere teams of the Negro Leagues in the 1930s, was the organization that the powerful hitter, Josh Gibson played for during two different stints in the line-up. The 1972 National Baseball Hall of Famer played for the Pittsburgh Crawfords for four seasons in between his time playing for Grays.

Today, The Homestead Grays Bridge is named in honor of that pioneering Negro League team, and one of Gibson’s jerseys is on display at the Heinz History Center, a five-story building that is a branch of Smithsonian Institution, located in the Strip District.

With so much culture, history, and sports background, it’s easy to see why the pro wrestling presentation under the famous bridge became such an anticipated attraction over the years. Over the course of those nine years, it became as much of a community event as it was a spectacle of the local wrestling calendars.

That’s why there was such a void within the past two years since the last KSWA showcase there, particularly since the final bell of the promotion last December, prompting questions about if the popular production ended as well.

On September 19th, a new banner will be hoisted to pay homage to a Pittsburgh tradition when Ryse Wrestling, brings back the concept of Brawl Under The Bridge, right back in its signature location in Homestead.

Ryse entered its 10th year in 2026, looking to expand beyond its home base in Uniontown, a blue collar region in Fayette county, as a way to provide more live event opportunities for both fans and its roster. Founded by the legendary Brandon K in 2016, the original mission statement of the promotion was to provide a platform for the next generation of aspiring hopefuls that looked to make their name in the industry. The Stronghold Academy, the training center associated with the company, was a piece of the foundation of the project and remains a key ingredient of the formula today. Stronghold alumni include AEW’s Lee Moriarty, NXT’s Thea Hail, and MLW’s Lady Frost. Aside from it’s usual cast of hard-working grapplers, national stars, including independent wrestling legend Delirious, Lexus King, Fandango, Ethan Carter III, Donovan Dijak, Shane Douglas, and Dr. Tom Prichard have made cameos for the promotion.

“The bridge is an iconic wrestling venue that has earned legendary status over the years. Ryse is proud to have the opportunity to continue the tradition and honor the work of KSWA and everyone who helped make The bridge such a legendary space in professional wrestling,” Brandon commented.

“Brawl Under the Bridge became a Mon Valley institution. I work in the Mon Valley, and people started to ask me about it year-round. It became our largest event of the year. Those memories cannot be topped. When KSWA finished our 25-year run in 2025, so did our Brawl Under the Bridge. I hoped that an established and mainstream, family-friendly organization would pick up the mantel and Ryse Wrestling is among that very short list around Pittsburgh,” added Trapper Tom.

The announcement of the September 19th event has generated a buzz around the region, both for fans of the unique setting and those that participated previously.

“I am one of the few people who have participated in the bridge event every year since 2022 through today, first with KSWA, then with FNW and now, I’m very proud to say, under the Ryse banner,” Mark Charles commented.

True to its mission statement since its inception, Ryse’s Brawl under The Bridge event will look to showcase much of the young talent on the roster. The dynamic Pat Angel, Jace Mara, John Lee Kirk, and Ascension champion Edric Everhart are among those already scheduled. The popular trio, White Trash Forever, including Ron Mathis, Bruce Grey, and Tyler Vox are slated to appear. Iron city icon, Gory, who broke into the sport more than two decades ago at the age of just 18, will be in action. The Troublemakers, Glenn Spectre and Canaan Kristopher, former Ohio Valley Wrestling Tag Team champions, are advertised as well.

Just a few days after the Ryse debut in Homestead, the organization will take the squared circle to the Clearfield Country Fairgrounds for live matches on September 24th as a part of the American Motor Fest. But for now, the focus shifts to September 19th when Ryse Wrestling continues the Brawl Under the Bridge tradition.

For more information about Brawl Under The Bridge, you can go to https://www.facebook.com/rysewrestling

Until next week

-Jim LaMotta

Email [email protected] | You can follow me on Instagram, Facebook, & Threads @jimlamotta89