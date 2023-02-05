Bray Wyatt Appears at WWE Supershow Live Event Wearing Uncle Howdy Mask (Photo & Video)

At the WWE house show on Saturday in Columbus, Bray Wyatt made a special entrance as his friendship with Uncle Howdy deepens.

The Uncle Howdy character has been seen on WWE television more and more in recent weeks, including segments with Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss.

Uncle Howdy first appeared in WWE shortly after Wyatt’s return in October 2022. Uncle Howdy jumped off a platform onto LA Knight, who lost to Wyatt in a Pitch Black match, at the Royal Rumble, and pyro went off to make it look like a fire pit.

Wyatt made his entrance at the house show wearing the Uncle Howdy mask, as seen below.

The character of Uncle Howdy is thought to be Wyatt’s real-life brother, Bo Dallas, who has been seen backstage at WWE events.

