Bray Wyatt Reportedly Assigned to WWE SmackDown Brand

If you’re wondering why Bray Wyatt didn’t appear live on WWE RAW, it’s because he won’t be a part of that brand.

According to PWInsider, Wyatt will exclusively debut on the SmackDown brand. That could change at any time, but for the time being, he has been assigned to the blue brand.

WWE announced Wyatt’s appearance on Friday night during this week’s RAW. Nothing was revealed about what he might be doing on the show. The entire Wyatt return segment from Extreme Rules was shown Monday night on RAW in the hopes that fans who missed the show would tune in and improve the ratings.

Much has been made of Wyatt revealing his Firefly Fun House characters as his new stable. Click here for details on a former WWE superstar who is said to be joining Wyatt.

You can read more about Wyatt’s return to SmackDown and the latest news regarding his most recent promo from RAW on Monday night by clicking here. You can also read Jim Cornette’s comments on why he did not enjoy Wyatt’s return to WWE by clicking here.