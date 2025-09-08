Brie Bella Reveals Her Biggest Career Regret

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella has opened up about her biggest career regret, revealing that she rushed back into the ring before she was truly ready.

On the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Brie admitted that she returned to WWE just months after giving birth to her first child, a decision she now feels was made out of obligation rather than genuine readiness.

“I guess a huge regret was the way I felt like I needed to come back when after, I mean, I was what seven months postpartum, maybe at that time, maybe 10, and I think as we were filming both reality shows, they were really pushing me to be like, get back in the ring. Let’s do like a Brie comeback, but I did not feel ready and I kind of just let everyone plan everything for me,” Brie explained.

The former Divas Champion shared that she struggled with a “people pleaser mentality” at the time, often putting the needs of others before her own. She admitted that the pressure of filming multiple reality shows, combined with WWE’s push for her comeback, left her feeling obligated to say yes even when she knew it wasn’t the right time.

“For so long, I did everything for everyone, especially when we were filming the reality show. I felt obligated. Almost like I owed everyone something, so if someone asks something of me, I just did it without thinking like, ‘Do I want to? Am I ready?’ I never thought about myself. So, I did so much for so many people, like a people pleaser mentality that I think I did a disservice to myself until I got into my 40s, you know what I mean?” Brie said.

Despite her regret, Brie has successfully balanced her career, motherhood, and her role as a reality television personality. She remains a beloved figure in the wrestling world alongside her sister, Nikki Bella.

Fans can hear Brie’s full reflections on The Nikki & Brie Show below.