Britt Baker Addresses Speculation That She Is Underneath The “Devil” Mask In AEW

In recent weeks, fans on the internet have speculated about who is hiding behind the “Devil” mask in AEW. On 103.5 KISSFM, Britt Baker commented on her name being mentioned because of her relationship with Adam Cole.

“I’m not, but then I’m like, maybe I would be a good devil. It’s not me, but if I could be, would I be? Maybe. Then I’m like, who is better to stir some shit up than me? We don’t want to know that. The problem with the internet, they want to fish and prod and want to figure everything out, but when they figure it out, they’re pissed they figured it out. You can’t have it all.”

You can check out the interview below: