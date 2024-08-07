Britt Baker Responds To Rumors Of Her Backstage Incident With MJF

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW star Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. was suspended due to an incident that took place with current American Champion MJF backstage during the 250th episode of Dynamite.

Baker took to her Twitter (X) account and responded to those rumors by writing, “You ever heard a rumor about yourself and actually wanted to hear more. Like no way …. what did I do next?!”

According to the rumors, Baker expressed her frustrations about MJF and Ospreay’s title match getting so much time on Dynamite. This apparently got back to MJF’s girlfriend, Alicia Atout, and that is how both Ospreay and MJF found out about Baker’s comments.

Baker is scheduled to challenge Mercedes Moné for her AEW TBS Championship at All In, which is set to take place on Sunday, August 25 at Wembley Stadium in London.

You can check out Baker’s post below.