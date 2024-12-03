Britt Baker Reveals How She Got Cast In The Latest Season Of Cobra Kai

AEW star Britt Baker spoke with US Magazine on a number of topics, including how she got cast in the latest season of Cobra Kai.

Baker said, “I met one of the writers, Hayden, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m Britt.’ He recognized me from social media. I kind of joked, but not joking, ‘If you ever need anything, I’m a huge fan and would love to be involved.’ Eventually he called me and said, ‘You really have the Cobra Kai never say die attitude. If you’re interested, we have a role for you in mind and this is what it is.’”

On if she has watched the episode she was in:

“I have to be honest, I haven’t even watched it yet. I want to wait for all of it to come out so I can watch it all!”