Britt Baker Talks About Her Relationship With NXT Star Adam Cole, Reveals How They Met

Britt Baker revealed how she met her current boyfriend and NXT star Adam Cole in an interview with Chris Van Vliet. She also talked about how they dealt with having a long-distance relationship.

“So, because we’re both wrestlers, but we actually met on Bumble, a dating app. I was in Hershey, PA for a dental school conference and he came on Bumble but it just didn’t look like him because he had his hair back and normal clothes on and anytime I’ve ever seen him in a wrestling ring he’s like soaking wet, his hair is dripping wet, he has no clothes on, pro-wrestling, right? And it said his name was Austin, so for me, I’m like, this guy looks so familiar but I don’t know Austin and then it finally clicked and we started talking from there, and then it took us awhile to go on a date, I was kind of hesitant because he’s not the most likable character on TV and is kind of evil, but it was after New Japan, when he got home from New Japan, when he won the Ring of Honor title, I think for the third time, we went on a date, and it was ever since then, and now I live in Orlando with him.”

“He said, well, pick a TV show and we’ll watch it every night on Facetime. So I picked Grey’s Anatomy, and we finished the whole series, which is like 15 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, we’d watch an episode every night on Facetime, it was like a little date night.”