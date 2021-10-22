Brock Lesnar Appearing On SmackDown?

Brock Lesnar is apparently headed to Friday’s WWE SmackDown from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Today’s WWE Crown Jewel main event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia saw Roman Reigns retain the WWE Universal Title over Lesnar. The finish saw Paul Heyman slide the title belt in between Reigns and Lesnar while they were down, and yelling at someone that they know what to do with the belt. This led to a struggle between the two until SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos hit the ring and superkicked Lesnar, which gave Reigns the change to hit him with the belt for the pin to win.

WWE made a post-Crown Jewel tweet where they said Lesnar was heard saying he’s headed to SmackDown as he flew out of Saudi Arabia today.

“The moment I arrive at SmackDown, I will beat Roman Reigns senseless,” Lesnar allegedly said.

WWE has not officially announced Lesnar for SmackDown as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.