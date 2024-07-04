Bron Breakker On His Goals In WWE, Says He Wants To Carry The Brand Into The Future

WWE star Bron Breakker recently appeared on The Masked Man Show, where he talked about a number of topics including his goals in the company and how he wants to be the one to carry the brand into the future as a top guy.

Breakker said, “I take this a day at a time and try to stack as many positive days in a row as I possibly can because you’re either getting better, or you’re getting worse. My goal is to get better every single day, every single time that I step out as the best version of me that the fans have ever seen. I owe it to them to give them my 100% best every single time they see me because I’m new, I’m a rookie. I treat it every single time when I go out as these people don’t know who I am, they’ve never seen me before. My mentality is to earn these people’s respect, that I belong up here, and not only do I belong, but I can be a main player here for a very long time. So that’s my mindset going forward on the main roster. My goal is to be a top guy in the future and to just carry the brand.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



