Bronson Reed Issues Bold Warning To Dominik Mysterio And WWE Roster

WWE star “Big” Bronson Reed spoke with Matt Bingham of Z93 on a number of topics, including how he thinks The Judgment Day’s “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio might die if he is hit with a Tsunami.

Reed said, “100%, no one is safe. Obviously, my eyes are targeted on Seth, and I’m going to go after him, but if you’re in the way, you’re going to get it as well. So I showed that on Monday night, Priest got the Tsunami. Sheamus got the Tsunami. Dom was very lucky that he didn’t get a Tsunami. He was out there hiding…The problem is, if I hit him with a Tsunami, he might actually die.”

