Bruce Prichard Recalls Shawn Michaels’ Reaction To Triple H’s Punishment For “Curtain Call” Incident

During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, the WWE Executive discussed a wide range of topics.

This includes him being asked what Shawn Michaels and Triple H’s reactions were to Triple H being punished for the “Curtain Call” incident at Madison Square Garden in 1996.

This is where Michaels and Triple H celebrated in the ring with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall on their final night with WWE before going to WCW. Triple H ended up doing jobs and lost out on winning the King of the Ring tournament.

“He (Shawn Michaels) had conversations with all of us. I remember being in a single dressing room at TV right after that and Shawn came in and threw the belt on the desk and said, ‘You can take the championship. I’m just going to take it back. I did it (the curtain call)’ Ok, yeah, you did. It was an unfortunate deal. I didn’t like it. I’ve gone on record as saying it. Hunter came in with a completely different attitude. Hunter came in with an attitude of, ‘You know what? I apologize, I understand, and I’ll take whatever you guys want to give me.”