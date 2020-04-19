Bruno Sammartino’s Nephew Rules Out Becoming A Wrestler, No Way Jose Update, MLW

– Inside Edition recently posted a story on Bruno Sammartino’s life and wrestling career.

Spraking of Sammartino, his nephew, Zack, recently spoke with Fifth Quarter about possibly becoming a wrestler himself. He revealed he had no plans to follow that legacy. Instead, he wants to fulfill his dream of being in the NFL. At next week’s NFL Draft, that very dream could come to fruition.

He said, “I have really good genes all around. My dad and uncle were really big getting me started in lifting and teaching me the right way to go about stuff. I think my genes and my pedigree have definitely helped me get where I am today.”

– Recently released WWE Superstar No Way Jose has opened a store on ProWrestlingTees.com. You can check it out at this link.

– Finger Tip Productions in Tampa, Florida recently applied for the “Pro Wrestling Has Talent” trademark. It is for “G & S: Entertainment services; television and online streaming entertainment, namely professional wrestling competitions, semi-pro wrestling competitions, and amateur wrestling competitions; live competitive wrestling entertainment; judged competitive wrestling entertainment; organizing, arranging, and conducting wrestling matches.”

You can check out this week’s MLW Fusion broadcast below: