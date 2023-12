AEW star “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson recently spoke with DAZN on a number of topics including how Anthony Ogogo and HOOK would both be an interesting fit in the Blackpool Combat Club.

Danielson said, “Anthony Ogogo. That’s a really interesting fit with his boxing background and he’s as tough as nails. Another interesting one is Hook. He’s got beef with Wheeler Yuta right now but sometimes those beefs lead to respect.”