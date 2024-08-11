Bryan Danielson Needs To Undergo Neck Surgery

Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision saw pro wrestling veteran “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson have a sit-down interview with pro wrestling legend Jim Ross. During the interview, Danielson said he needs to undergo neck surgery before 2024 ends, further confirming that his in-ring career is coming to an end.
Danielson is set to challenge reigning AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland for his championship in a Title vs. Career Match on Sunday, August 25th from Wembley Stadium in London, England at All In.
Ahead of what may be his final match, @BryanDanielson speaks with the legendary @JRsBBQ as #AEWCollision is LIVE on TNT pic.twitter.com/oY2tMZN32E
