Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland For World Title Set For AEW ALL IN 2024

The world title match for AEW’s return to Wembley Stadium next month is set.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite from Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Bryan Danielson defeated Hangman Page in the finals of the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament.

With the victory, Danielson earned a shot at the AEW World Championship, currently held by Swerve Strickland, for AEW ALL IN 2024 on August 25 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

After the win, Danielson was confronted by Swerve Strickland, who cut the first promo building to their title tilt scheduled for 8/25.