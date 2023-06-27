Bryan Danielson’s Injury At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Is Worse Than Expected

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bryan Danielson was injured during his match with Kazuchika Okada on Sunday night at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

During the post-show press conference, Danielson revealed that he had a broken arm. He was expected to be out for 6-8 weeks, which means he could be on the card for All In London at Wembley Stadium. Unfortunately, the latest update is not encouraging, and he may not appear on the show.

Brie Bella revealed on Instagram Stories that Danielson’s injury was worse than they had anticipated. She did not specify a timetable for his return, but the x-ray below appears to show that he suffered a clean break off the bone, implying that he would be out for several months.

Danielson stated that he wrestled for 10 minutes more after the break, which resulted in audibles being called during the match. The “YES” chant, for example, was used during the game because Danielson needed to do something to get the fans back on their feet. Best wishes for Danielson’s full and speedy recovery from this injury.

Bella noted, “Not sure to be proud or chastise him for wrestling 10 more minutes with this break!! Definitely worse than we thought!! @bryanIdanielson Nurse Brie ready for action!!”

You can check out Bella’s story below: