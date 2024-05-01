Bryan Keith Comments On The Length Of His AEW Contract

AEW star Bryan Keith, who joined the company this past February, recently spoke with WhatCulture on a number of topics including how long his current deal is with All Elite Wrestling.

Keith said, “I’m on top of the world dawg. I feel like everything I’ve done in my life has prepared me for being in AEW. I’m capitalizing on every opportunity I got and just having fun, you know, being myself and mixing with everything else that’s going on in AEW and meshing with that so well. I’m excited. I signed a deal with them for the next couple years so i’m excited to see what’s gonna happen.”

You can check out Keith’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)