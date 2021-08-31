Buddy Murphy Deletes Tweet After Receiving Backlash For Choice of Photo

Former WWE star Buddy Murphy, now known as Buddy Matthews, is officially a free agent. Murphy tweeted out a photo of hands breaking free from chains with the caption “It’s here! #FreeAgent” but ended up deleting the tweet. Here is a screenshot of a tweet.

Matthews received backlash due from fans due to his choice of photo and how it could be interpreted as him comparing his WWE run to slavery. It appears that Matthews did a Google search for “freedom” and chose the first picture that appeared.

Here were some of the reactions to the tweet:

Buddy Murphy’s new entrance leaked pic.twitter.com/hNrT1WN8RD — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) August 31, 2021

First audio released from Buddy Murphy after his release pic.twitter.com/qMmAEkL1dV — Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) August 31, 2021