Bobby Lashley Out, Angelo Dawkins In For 2024 WWE King Of The Ring Tournament

“The All Mighty” is out of the 2024 WWE King of the Ring Tournament.

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced the news in a video released via social media on Thursday afternoon.

“Good afternoon WWE Universe it’s your SmackDown GM Nick Aldis with an update and some slightly unfortunate news ahead of tomorrow’s SmackDown,” he stated. “As many of you know, Bobby Lashley was set to take on Tama Tonga in the King of the Ring but I have been informed that Bobby has suffered an injury during training and is going to be unable to compete. He has not been medically cleared to compete in that match tomorrow night.”

Aldis continued, “So, unfortunate news for Bobby Lashley but a fortunate opportunity for the man taking his place. And that man, I have decided, will be Angelo Dawkins of The Steet Profits.”

