Betting Odds Set For Hypothetical Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake Wrestling & Boxing Match

The Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar rap beef is everywhere.

With references on WWE and AEW programming this week, as well as a public invitation from Shawn Michaels to both to use the NXT platform to resolve their issues, betting odds have now been set for a potential future showdown between the two hip-hop legends.

Betting odds for a fantasy wrestling match and boxing match between Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been set by BetOnline, with Drake opening as a slight favorite in a wrestling bout, and the two opening at even odds for a potential boxing showdown.

From BetOnline:

Over the weekend, the simmering rap feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake reached its boiling point, erupting into a full-blown clash marked by escalating tension and unsubstantiated claims.

The diss tracks the artists are dropping are racking up millions of streams, and everyone in the music and entertainment world is on notice.

The sporting world is getting in on the action as well, with WWE brass extending an invite for the two to settle their beef in the ring.

Others expect a high-profile, celebrity boxing match where the two can capitalize behind a massive PPV event.

BetOnline set odds for both potential “fights.” It’s worth noting that the boxing match is a tossup, but for the wrestling match Drake is a 1/2 (-200) favorite.

WWE Wrestling Match

Drake -200 (1/2)

Kendrick Lamar +150 (3/2)

Boxing Match

Drake -120 (5/6)

Kendrick Lamar -120 (5/6)