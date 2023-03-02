Bully Ray Comments On MJF As A Heel, Possibly Becoming Impact Champion, D-Von Dudley

Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley recently appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Ray talked about MJF:

“People want to talk about Max like, ‘Oh he is the best heel’, but people love to hate Max. When Max comes out for his entrance, there’s a lot of smiling. There’s a lot of people like, ‘Oh my God, what is he going to say? I can’t wait for the zinger.’ When Bully comes out, nobody is smiling. There is worry. I love Max to death. I am his biggest supporter and biggest fan, and he knows it. But it would be very easy for Max to go out there to a sea of boos, but also to a standing ovation. If they love you that much, then they can’t hate you that much in that moment.”

On D-Von Dudley not wanting to do the “Wazzup” spot at first:

“I knew (it would get over). D-Von didn’t. D-Von was adamant about not doing it. He was like, ‘It’s stupid. I’m not doing it.’ I’m like, ‘Yes you will.’ We used to do the diving headbutt into the balls. That was part of our repertoire. Then the Budweiser advertisement came out with the wazzup. I just said to D-Von, ‘When you go up, just wait, I’ll do the wazzup and you do it back to me.’ It’s stupid sh*t that gets over in this business, but it works, and it still works today.”

If his goal is to become Impact Champion:

“If you put the character under a microscope, then yes, the goal is to be the champion. But when you look at it from a business point of view, the goal is to utilize the character for everyone and anyone in the company. I look at the entire locker room and I can honestly tell you, Bully Ray can work with anyone in that locker room. Any babyface, I can make that babyface in 5 minutes. You give me 5 minutes with that babyface and they will be made. It’s because of the way that Paul Heyman made me and D-Von. Me and D-Von lost all the time, but he handed me the microphone the next night and said go and get your heat back. Give me this (the microphone), and let me do what I do with this. No matter what, whoever walks out there is going to get a huge pop because they are just wanting to see them punch me in the mouth and shut me up.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



