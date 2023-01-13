Bully Ray Explains How Long His Return To IMPACT Was In The Works Ahead Of Hard To Kill

Bully Ray continues to make the media rounds ahead of tonight’s IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view event at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA.

During a recent appearance on The Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz for an in-depth interview, the pro wrestling legend spoke about how long his IMPACT Wrestling return was in the works.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic and shares the information.

On how long his IMPACT return was in the works: “It wasn’t that long. The deal was done very, very quickly. The deal was done between myself and Scott D’Amore, so if you really want to know who or what the first domino was to fall in this entire situation, Josh Alexander leading me to be in a position to win the Call Your Shot Gauntlet battle royal and once again have an opportunity to fight for the IMPACT World Championship, blame it on Scott D’Amore, who as we saw last night, should have never put his hands on me. Scott D’Amore has fallen, Tommy Dreamer has fallen. Josh Alexander’s wife has fallen, and on Friday the 13th, in a sold-out Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia, live on FITE TV, all around the world, you’ll see me defeat Josh Alexander, become the three-time IMPACT World Champion, and Josh Alexander will have fallen also.”

On how fans will never know when he’ll show up someplace because he doesn’t talk too much: “When I have done anything in wrestling that didn’t shock people, or make it a surprise? When I returned to the Royal Rumble in 2015, one of the louder pops in Rumble history. When me and D-Von returned to the WWE at the Barclays Center on Monday Night Raw, another monster pop. You never know when I’m gonna show up because I know how to keep my mouth shut. Wrestlers talk too much. I talk to nobody. Only the people that need to know, know. That’s what makes my surprises special. If you go back and you watch Bound For Glory, when my music hits, that place comes alive.”

Check out the complete Bully Ray interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.