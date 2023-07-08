Bully Ray Says AEW Needs To Quit Assuming Their Fans Know Everything

Even the most hardcore of hardcore fans can’t catch and remember everything all the time.

There’s only so much rent space in your noggin, and only so many hours of the day.

Bully Ray is cognizant of that fact.

The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend spoke on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio about how one pet peeve he has with All Elite Wrestling is that too often the company assumes their viewing audience is smart to everything that is going on all the time.

“You have to remind the fanbase, and spoon-feed them,” Bully said. “One of the things that I think AEW takes for granted is that their audience knows everything at every time. Great. Assume your audience doesn’t know, so just in case there are people that don’t know, or — even better — just in case you have new viewers, you can bring them up to speed.”

He continued, “This is where AEW has another issue. They only cater to their fanbase. That fanbase ain’t going nowhere. That fanbase is loyal. They will stick by Tony, AEW, and the boys and girls until that company goes on for another hundred years or ends tomorrow. But, in catering to them, assume … somebody tuned in tonight who’s never seen your show. That’s why I need this very broad-stroke explanation from Eddie.”

