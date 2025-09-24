Call Of Duty: Mobile Announces WWE Collaboration For Season 9

Call of Duty: Mobile has announced a collaboration with WWE for its upcoming Season 9, bringing even more WWE-themed content to the game.

A promotional video teased the arrival of Alexa Bliss and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, with their images appearing in the logo, while an earlier teaser showed a static-filled TV revealing glimpses of both stars.

The mobile title has previously partnered with franchises like Saw, Ghost in the Shell, Snoop Dogg, and others, offering players exclusive skins and special rewards.

It’s time to tune in 📺 Announcement coming tomorrow! 👀 pic.twitter.com/PzczOM0i9H — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) September 23, 2025