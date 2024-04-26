Cameron Grimes Says He Was Told By A WWE Official That He Would Always Have A Job

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE released a number of talents a little while back including Cameron Grimes.

Grimes recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how he was told by a high-ranking WWE official that he would always have a job.

Grimes said, “Literally the last time I was at TV, I had a pretty high executive tell me — because, you know, I was worried. Starting this stock market gimmick, it made me see businesses in a different light, you know what I mean? Following these companies and playing with stocks, I would see things in a different light. So I knew that I haven’t worked in over a year and I’m making a decent salary. So I knew that if someone was to look at the books, I’m going to be the first person that’s going to be cut. If you’re looking at it strictly as money-wise. But if you’re looking at it as like, ‘Ok, well if this is a talent that can do something for us.’ You know what I mean, they’re going to keep me. So I was told by a high executive last week on Friday that I would always have a job here. I would never have to worry about losing my job here, after expressing my concerns like that to him. And then five days later, they called me and told that I do lose the job. So I don’t know.”

“I was just always told that they just didn’t really have an idea for me at the moment. I pitched a bunch of different ideas. I pitched a bunch of different character ideas, because I had a feeling that the money thing just wasn’t going to work up there. They had already kind of tried it with [Baron] Corbin before I had got up there with the JBL thing. I feel like that was very much because of the success that I had with the character of Cameron Grimes in NXT. I think that’s why they kind of went with that storyline… Over the past few months I had been going to writers and stuff and saying like, ‘Hey, I just want to work. At the end of the day, I just want to work. I just want to work.’ And I would hear that that would make me kind of sound bitter. I don’t understand that process. I don’t understand how I came off as being kind of bitter. I guess every week when you’re asking to work, I guess it starts to start annoying people, you know? I mean, I guess I could see that.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes)