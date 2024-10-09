Candice LeRae Becomes Inaugural WWE Speed Women’s Champion

Candice LeRae is your first-ever WWE Speed Women’s Champion.

LeRae beat IYO SKY of Damage CTRL in the finals of the first-ever WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament on Wednesday to become the inaugural WWE Speed Women’s Champion.

After the WWE Speed on X episode wrapped up, Paul “Triple H” Levesque hopped on X to comment.

“Never underestimate a Superstar as talented, determined and hungry as Candice LeRae,” Levesque wrote via X. “Huge congrats to your first-ever WWE Speed Women’s Champion on a history-making victory.”

