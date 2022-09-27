Candice LeRae Discusses Her RAW Debut, WWE Veteran on LeRae’s Training

Candice LeRae, a new WWE RAW Superstar, says her debut on last night’s show was flawless.

As previously stated, LeRae made her surprise debut on Monday’s RAW, defeating Nikki A.S.H. This was LeRae’s first match since July 2021, when she took a break to give birth to her first child.

In an update, LeRae spoke with Sarah Schreiber on RAW Talk last night and was asked about the moment she made her RAW debut.

“I can’t believe you’re even saying that,” LeRae said to Schreiber. “Like, it’s so insane. I mean… six year old me is freaking out inside, adult me is just like… [squeals in excitement] Is that a good reaction? I feel like that describes it all, right? Yeah?”

LeRae was then asked about last night’s fan energy at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

“Wild,” she said. “Absolutely wild. Like, tonight was so perfect. They made everything even better and like, seeing everybody… Bianca, and Asuka, and Alexa. I mean, it would’ve been perfect, I guess, had I not talked to Damage CTRL, but I won’t talk about that. Let’s just talk about the happy things and how perfect and amazing tonight was, and that literally the WWE Universe was the sprinkles on top of the icing on top of the cupcake.”

In related news, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix congratulated LeRae on her main roster debut on Twitter. She also shared video of LeRae assisting her in her preparations for WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Phoenix and Natalya teamed up that year to compete for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles in a Fatal 4 Way match against then-champions Sasha Banks and Bayley, Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka, and the winners, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.

“When I was training for WrestleMania with @NatbyNature , @CandiceLeRae generously came to work with me to knock off the ring rust. She’s a stellar wrestler but as everyone will tell you, an even more stellar human being! Congratulations on your return to the big stage! Thank you so much!!!! I’m forever grateful for that opportunity. I hope we can do it again soon! [heart emoji],” Phoenix wrote with a clip from training.

LeRae responded to Phoenix and wrote, “Thank you so much!!!! I’m forever grateful for that opportunity. I hope we can do it again soon! [heart emoji]”

Natalya also spoke up, looking forward to a match with LeRae.

On next week’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of RAW, LeRae will face WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai.

Below are the LeRae debut video and the RAW Talk video, which also includes Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn, as well as the full tweets from LeRae, Natalya, and Phoenix:

