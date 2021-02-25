Cesaro Comments On Possible WWE WrestleMania 37 Match

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Cesaro commented on possible opponents for WWE Wrestlemania 37:

“So, to me, I would love to… a singles match at WrestleMania would mean a really lot to me. Here’s the thing, though, the locker room is full of people that I would love to have a match with. The thing is to have a match people are invested (in). Me and Seth Rollins started doing something on SmackDown, so maybe there’s something there. I always (have), in my back pocket, the best of seven between me and Sheamus, that hasn’t been decided. That’s still one that will be out there. You know, for example, Big E for the IC title, Shinsuke… a bunch… Roman is spoken for, oh Miz, he’s defending (his title) against Bobby (Lashley). We have to wait and see what happens there. So, to me, I would love to have a singles match at WrestleMania and have a good buildup and story. I feel this year it’s a big possibility.”

Cesaro also commented on fans returning for Wrestlemania:

“I’m extremely excited for that night – two nights, at the Raymond James stadium. I think we’re going to have fans back – that’s the plan – that’s a big deal because I feel I created some momentum for me going into WrestleMania and – as sad as I am that I didn’t win at Elimination Chamber – you know when I win a world title or Universal title, I would want the WWE Universe to be there, all my fans to be there to share that moment.”

(quotes courtesy of Sportskeeda.com)