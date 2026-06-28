Chad Gable Names His Minnesota WWE Mount Rushmore

WWE veteran Chad Gable discussed his aspiration to win a singles title in his hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota, at SummerSlam during an interview with Good Karma Wrestling.

Gable said, “You know what, man? I’ve been saying for a long time, it’s time for me to get over this hump of being the guy that was a great tag team wrestler. And he’s won tag team championships, and a big goal of mine has always been winning singles championships in the WWE and being the World Champion. Like, if you’re not striving for the highest goal, then I think you should re-evaluate yourself and your mindset because that’s what we’re all here to do. We’re here to be the best. And this is a big chance, I think, for me to take a big step toward that, you know. I think I’m coming off of that mask versus mask match have so much momentum, you know, as a singles guy that I could carry that right through the summer. And what better place to kind of, you know, chase down that or at least begin to chase down that big final goal of mine than to do it in my hometown, you know, at one of our biggest events. I think it’s a big goal of mine.”

On his apology for Shorty G:

“I’ll apologize to you guys personally and the entire audience for Shorty G. How about that? I apologize. Will you at least accept? I know Maxxine, and them didn’t, but you have to accept that one. It was my fault. That’s on me.”

On his Mount Rushmore of WWE stars from Minnesota:

“Let me give you some off the top of my head. Like, I’m a big 80s guy, too. So, like, give me like Road Warriors as a tag team, intimidation factor. Give me Rick Rude just as a performer and a specimen, and give me Curt Hennig just as an absolute, like polished, perfect wrestler in my opinion. You know, I always say, man, there’s- like, there’s this happens in every aspect of life, like business or whatever, music, but like there’s these pockets of like special little time periods where it’s just like a happening, right? like things just they developed in this little area like I think it happened with NXT in like 2015 and 2016 where it just got so cool for this like magic period and like AWA had that for sure where they were just developing and putting out some of these it’s like where are you getting all these guys that are all just every one of them is so good it’s like it was just one of those magic pockets man I love when that happens”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)