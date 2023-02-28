Chad Gable On Jason Jordan Producing His WWE Matches & Segments, Shares His Influences, More

WWE’s Chad Gable recently spoke with Fightful Select about an upcoming interview. Here are some highlights:

* Gable, a 2012 Olympic wrestler, said he never seriously considered a career in MMA after college or the Olympics, but he had always been a big pro wrestling fan, so he went that route.

* Gable joked that when some amateur wrestling rules were changed, he ended up getting powerbombed despite winning the matches.

* He cited Japanese pro wrestling legends Mitsuharu Misawa and Kenta Kobashi as influences.

* Gable expressed gratitude to friend and former tag team partner Jason Jordan, who works as a Lead WWE Producer, for producing his segments and matches because Jordan is extremely helpful, has been in the ring with him, and has a thorough understanding of his work. Gable described Jordan and himself as “brothers,” and there isn’t much squabbling when Jordan produces his work.