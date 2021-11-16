Charlotte Flair Addresses Reports That She Is ‘Difficult’ To Work With

During an interview with BT Sport, Charlotte Flair commented on reports that she is “difficult” to work with:

“No one looks at a man and goes, ‘why does he want to be the world champion again when he’s been on top all these years?’ Is it because I’m a woman and have done it all and we have a smaller division? Charlotte is difficult? Because I stand up for what I believe in? That makes me difficult? If I was a man, I’d have big balls. I know how good I am. Man or woman, I am the best.”

Charlotte also commented on her match against RAW women’s champion Becky Lynch at Survivor Series:

“I haven’t even thought about it. think it’s going to be something special. You have two women who are at the top of their game, at the top of the business, who believe they are the best. When you see both of them believe it in themselves and to watch it on camera, it’s going to be something special.”

“What I’m excited about is when we faced each other in Last Woman Standing, which is one of my favorite matches, I am a much better performer now than I was then and I know who Charlotte Flair is now. She’ll be facing a much different woman than she did two years ago. I’m on a whole new level.”