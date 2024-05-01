Backstage Update On WWE NXT Move To The CW, Wes Lee’s Return

More details have surfaced regarding the WWE NXT return of Wes Lee.

As noted, Wes Lee returned at WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 2 on Tuesday night and confronted WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi in the ring following his successful title defense against Ivar of The Viking Raiders.

Fightful Select has surfaced with additional details on Wes Lee, noting that he has, in fact, been medically cleared to return to the ring despite initial concern that he would be out of action for a year. There was even fear at one point that he might have to retire as a result of the situation.

Following his in-ring appearance in a face-to-face with the man who holds the title he vacated after suffering an injury back in December of 2023, Lee appeared in an additional backstage segment with Josh Briggs and Ivar, with all staking their claims on the next shot at WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi.

It’s worth noting that WWE NXT is expected to have “plenty of star power” heading into their upcoming move from the USA Network to The CW.