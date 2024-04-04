Chelsea Green Asked To Leave A Hotel Because She “Looked Like An Escort”

The following is a post that Chelsea Green made on her Twitter/X account earlier this week:

“Man… one night you’re wrestling at Barclays Center, having the time of your life and the next you’re being kicked out of @FairmontHotels and accused of being an escort because of your outfit😵‍💫. Life is funny! Maybe next year I won’t celebrate Wrestlemania weekend at The Plaza Hotel LOL…”

You can check out her post below:

Man… one night you’re wrestling at Barclays Center, having the time of your life and the next you’re being kicked out of @FairmontHotels and accused of being an escort because of your outfit😵‍💫

Life is funny! Maybe next year I won’t celebrate Wrestlemania weekend at The Plaza… pic.twitter.com/U2oDSOfMj7 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 3, 2024

TMZ.com spoke with Chelsea and received more details about the alleged incident:

“Green told us she and her friend made their way to The Plaza’s Champagne Bar around 5:45 PM on Tuesday to grab a drink before going to a Broadway show … but were told they would have to leave since they were not hotel guests. For what it’s worth — we called the Champagne Bar and asked if they were open to the public … and we were told they are open to the public.

Green said a patron saw the whole thing unfold and invited them into the bar … and after they walked by security, the staffers went ballistic — screaming something along the lines of, ‘Get back here. We aren’t playing your games. We know what you’re doing here.’ Green took issue with the comments … as she believed they were insinuating she was an escort ’cause of her outfit — a white off-the-shoulder top, denim skirt, brown boots and dark coat.

The wrestling vet admitted she was shook over the whole thing … so she decided to briefly leave the area before returning to speak with the front desk over the issue. Green said she was ‘pissed’ and ’embarrassed’ after the encounter … and when she made her way to the lobby, three new security guards chased after her and told her to leave. It didn’t stop there — Green said when she was finally able to speak with a manager, the same security guards stood nearby and laughed.”