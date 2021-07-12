Chelsea Green Makes Her Debut With Ring of Honor

Former WWE star Chelsea Green made an appearance at Ring of Honor’s “Best in the World” event which took place on Sunday, July 11th 2021.

It was announced that a ROH women’s tournament would be taking place and Green cut a promo. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com noted the following regarding Green’s appearance:

You'll notice this is before Chelsea Green's non-compete was scheduled to be up. We confirmed with WWE sources recently that she was one of those that asked for an early out on it. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 12, 2021