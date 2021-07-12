Chelsea Green Makes Her Debut With Ring of Honor

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Former WWE star Chelsea Green made an appearance at Ring of Honor’s “Best in the World” event which took place on Sunday, July 11th 2021.

It was announced that a ROH women’s tournament would be taking place and Green cut a promo. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com noted the following regarding Green’s appearance:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR