Chris Jericho Asked About The Backstage Reaction In AEW To CM Punk’s WWE Return

AEW star Chris Jericho recently appeared as a guest on “WFAA” for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Jericho was asked about the backstage reaction in AEW to CM Punk’s WWE return. Here was Jericho’s response:

“It’s business as usual. It happens. It’s the same reason why I’m sure there wasn’t a big reaction when Adam Copeland came to AEW or when Will Ospreay signed with AEW or when Danielson, Moxley, and Adam Cole came to AEW. It’s good for the business that guys have the ability to go between companies. It’s great for the fans and it’s great for the talent overall. It just makes the business stronger and that’s the most important thing.”

(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)