Chris Jericho Comments On Britt Baker’s AEW Future

Chris Jericho has weighed in on the ongoing speculation regarding Britt Baker’s status in AEW, following multiple reports about her prolonged absence from television.

Last week, Wade Keller of PWTorch reported that Baker is among several talents currently not being utilized by AEW, fueling speculation that AEW CEO Tony Khan has chosen to keep her off TV for now. While there is no confirmation that she is done with the company, WrestleVotes noted that WWE does not expect her to be available anytime soon. Meanwhile, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reiterated that Baker’s future in AEW remains uncertain, despite still being under contract.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful further reported that Baker’s AEW contract has approximately a year and a half left.

Jericho addressed the rumors during an appearance on The Takedown with Sports Illustrated, acknowledging Baker’s significance to AEW and dismissing the idea of her departure.

“You would have to ask Britt that. I haven’t really heard either way, but I know she’s obviously a very valuable part of the company. She’s one of the OGs, probably one of our first homegrown stars, and I think she does a great job whenever she’s in the ring. So, I don’t see her leaving or going anywhere, and I’m looking forward to having her come back on the show because she has a great character and a great presence and, once again, a great fan base within AEW and within the wrestling world.”

Despite Jericho’s optimism, Baker’s continued absence from AEW programming raises questions about creative direction and her long-term future with the company. Whether AEW will reintegrate her into storylines or if a shift toward free agency is in her future remains to be seen.