Chris Jericho Makes Prediction About WWE vs. AEW In The Coming Months

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho talked about television viewership and how he believes it’s only a matter of time until AEW is beating Monday Night RAW:

“We were never worried about NXT and never really paid attention to what they were doing. We’re looking at what RAW is doing, what SmackDown is doing. If you want to talk about a war, that’s the real war. If this was Game Of Thrones, NXT was the first wave that we blew through. We’re storming the castle, we’re storming the fortress,” Jericho noted, “and I think that’s one of the things now too when you see ‘oh this week AEW beat SmackDown in the 18-49 demo’ or the 18-34 demo. Even just winning one or two of those demos, that’s a big deal.”

“Sooner or later, we’re going to start beating RAW. It’s not going to be every week, but I bet you over the next 2-4 months, maybe 4-6, we’re going to start beating RAW, and that’s my prediction that I’m saying to you guys right here. And the reason for that is we keep talking about the cool factor, but it’s the storytelling. We don’t panic, we don’t rush. We live in our own world and we book accordingly. We book smartly, if you watch our show it’s like watching the first three Star Wars episodes—one thing always leads to the next and sometimes you’ll see where the seeds were planted months earlier, but we always know what we want to do and where we want to go.”